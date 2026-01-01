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Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Floral Waist Pack (2L)
€ 39,99
Yes, you need another Aura waist pack. This one pairs a delicate floral print with sleek metallic details. Keys, cards, phone? Check. They all fit in the main compartment. A rear zip pocket and interior slip pockets make organising a breeze.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Gunmetal
- Style: IQ1270-010
Nike Aura
€ 39,99
Yes, you need another Aura waist pack. This one pairs a delicate floral print with sleek metallic details. Keys, cards, phone? Check. They all fit in the main compartment. A rear zip pocket and interior slip pockets make organising a breeze.
Product Details
- 18cm L x 7.5cm W x 12.5cm H (approx.)
- Adjustable strap
- Body: 100% nylon. Lining: 100% polyester
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Gunmetal
- Style: IQ1270-010
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Nike Aura
€ 39,99