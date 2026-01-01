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Nike Aura
Floral Cross-Body Bag (5L)
€ 39,99
Yes, you need another Aura cross-body bag. This one pairs a delicate floral print with sleek metallic details. Its main pocket has an interior mesh slip pocket and zip slip pocket that makes organising your valuables a breeze.
- Colour Shown: Pink Smoke/Pink Smoke/ROSE GOLD BRL
- Style: IV5665-654
Nike Aura
€ 39,99
Yes, you need another Aura cross-body bag. This one pairs a delicate floral print with sleek metallic details. Its main pocket has an interior mesh slip pocket and zip slip pocket that makes organising your valuables a breeze.
Product Details
- 18cm W x 28cm H x 5cm D (approx.)
- Adjustable strap
- Body: 100% nylon. Lining: 100% polyester
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Pink Smoke/Pink Smoke/ROSE GOLD BRL
- Style: IV5665-654
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Nike Aura
€ 39,99