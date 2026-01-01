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Nike Aura Crescent Cross-Body Bag (4L) - Black/Black/MT SILVER BRL

Nike Aura

Crescent Cross-Body Bag (4L)

29% off
Black/Black/MT SILVER BRL
Light Violet Ore/Light Violet Ore/Light Transparent Gold
ONE SIZE

Keep your daily essentials close with the Nike Aura cross-body bag. The main pocket provides quick access to small items while interior slip pockets make organisation easy. This version pairs corduroy fabric with metallic details.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/MT SILVER BRL
  • Style: IH2122-010

Nike Aura

29% off

Keep your daily essentials close with the Nike Aura cross-body bag. The main pocket provides quick access to small items while interior slip pockets make organisation easy. This version pairs corduroy fabric with metallic details.

Product Details

  • Adjustable strap
  • 30.5cm W x 18cm H x 10cm D (approx.)
  • Body: 100% polyester Lining: 100% polyester
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/MT SILVER BRL
  • Style: IH2122-010

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Aura Crescent Cross-Body Bag (4L)

    Nike Aura

    29% off

    Complete the look