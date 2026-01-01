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Atlético Madrid Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie - Deep Royal Blue/White

Atlético Madrid Club

Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie

€ 54,99
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Soft, warm and comfy—this Atlético hoodie has got you covered in chilly weather. French terry fabric in a classic fit goes on easily over your other clothes, while details at the chest show your devotion to your favourite squad.


  • Colour Shown: Deep Royal Blue/White
  • Style: IO3549-455

Atlético Madrid Club

€ 54,99

Soft, warm and comfy—this Atlético hoodie has got you covered in chilly weather. French terry fabric in a classic fit goes on easily over your other clothes, while details at the chest show your devotion to your favourite squad.

Benefits

  • French terry fabric has a soft feel for lightweight comfort—like your classic sweatshirt.
  • Ribbed cuffs and hem help keep the hoodie in place while you move.

Product Details

  • Front pockets
  • Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Rib: 97% cotton/3% elastane.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Deep Royal Blue/White
  • Style: IO3549-455

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′2″ (157cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Atlético Madrid Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie

    Atlético Madrid Club

    € 54,99

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