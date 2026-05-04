A'ja Wilson Women's Basketball Tank Top

A'ja Wilson

€ 44,99

Bring your A-game with unapologetic comfort. This roomy muscle tank-inspired top is easy to tuck for a look that's all A'ja or leave it loose for an airy feel. The poly cotton blend fabric is naturally breathable so it's ready for the court anytime.

Benefits Built around the star she's always drawn into her signature, A'ja's logo is strong, bold and playful – just like the energy she brings to the court.