A'ja Wilson Women's A'symmetric Reversible Dri-FIT Basketball Top

Amazing
LuciaP913647326
Love this top! I felt like a pro. Got so many compliments in the gym! True to size.
Recycled Materials
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
Unapologetic comfort meets unapologetic attitude. Take a page from A'ja Wilson's book and embrace your boldest self in this asymmetric top. Its smooth, quick-drying fabric keeps you ready to turn up the heat and the reversible design lets you make it your own—like A'ja.
A'ja Wilson
Unapologetic comfort meets unapologetic attitude. Take a page from A'ja Wilson's book and embrace your boldest self in this asymmetric top. Its smooth, quick-drying fabric keeps you ready to turn up the heat and the reversible design lets you make it your own—like A'ja.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Amazing
LuciaP913647326
Love this top! I felt like a pro. Got so many compliments in the gym! True to size.
A'ja Wilson