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Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
€ 189,99
Let your attitude have the edge in the Air Max Plus. Its iconic caging adds heat to your look while airy mesh keeps you cool. And the visible cushioning lets you celebrate your defiant style in comfort.
- Colour Shown: Black/Bright Crimson/Black/Black
- Style: IX0385-001
Nike Air Max Plus
€ 189,99
Let your attitude have the edge in the Air Max Plus. Its iconic caging adds heat to your look while airy mesh keeps you cool. And the visible cushioning lets you celebrate your defiant style in comfort.
Benefits
- Mesh upper with synthetic leather accents is durable and breathable.
- The midfoot arch creates a supportive feel.
- Nike Air units provide lightweight cushioning.
- Rubber outsole gives you durable traction.
Product Details
- Foam midsole
- Rubber outsole
- Reflective design details
- Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Colour Shown: Black/Bright Crimson/Black/Black
- Style: IX0385-001
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Nike Air Max Plus
€ 189,99