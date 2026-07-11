Nike Air Max Moto 2K Men's Shoes

patrik3e1148babb93430487be37b01354d09c
Heel mooie uitvoering, voelt zeer goed aan de voet en ben fan van airs
Familiar yet fresh, the Air Max Moto 2K is ready to go for a ride. Reflective accents compliment performance-inspired details and Max Air cushioning.
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Familiar yet fresh, the Air Max Moto 2K is ready to go for a ride. Reflective accents compliment performance-inspired details and Max Air cushioning.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
4.5 stars
patrik3e1148babb93430487be37b01354d09c
Heel mooie uitvoering, voelt zeer goed aan de voet en ben fan van airs
Mooi, maar te klein
MarcN701195866
Vallen kleiner dan normaal. Heel irritant als normaliter altijd dezelfde maat hebt.
johano423815889
Comfortable shoe but for me my normal size I have in other Nike shoes were a bit larger than this one. I wished it was the same.
Nike Air Max Moto 2K