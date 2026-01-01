 
image 1 of 9
Nike Air Max Lite Golf Bag - Black/Pure Platinum/Black

Nike Air Max Lite

Golf Bag

€ 179,99
Black/Pure Platinum/Black
University Red/Pure Platinum/University Red
Black/Wolf Grey/Clear Jade
ONE SIZE

Weighing in at 4.5lb, the Nike Air Max Lite bag is designed for the golfer who carries. Air Max cushioned straps and a lumbar pad help keep you feeling supported and comfortable. The convenient outside pocket holds a water bottle to help you stay hydrated while you walk the course.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Pure Platinum/Black
  • Style: IO1600-095

Nike Air Max Lite

€ 179,99

Weighing in at 4.5lb, the Nike Air Max Lite bag is designed for the golfer who carries. Air Max cushioned straps and a lumbar pad help keep you feeling supported and comfortable. The convenient outside pocket holds a water bottle to help you stay hydrated while you walk the course.

Benefits

  • Four dividers keep your clubs separated and organised.
  • Five pockets for extra storage of balls, tees and other essentials.

Product Details

  • Hook-and-loop glove patch
  • Pen sleeve
  • 100% polyester
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Pure Platinum/Black
  • Style: IO1600-095

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (0)

No reviews

Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Max Lite.

    Nike Air Max Lite Golf Bag

    Nike Air Max Lite

    € 179,99

    Complete the look