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Highly Rated
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's Shoes - White/White/Pure Platinum/White

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble

Men's shoes

€ 189,99
White/White/Pure Platinum/White
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Taking inspiration from the human body and '90s track aesthetics, the Air Max 95 mixes unbelievable comfort with fast-paced style. The wavy side panels add natural flow to any outfit while visible cushioning in the heel and forefoot delivers performance comfort.


  • Colour Shown: White/White/Pure Platinum/White
  • Style: HM8755-100

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble

€ 189,99

Taking inspiration from the human body and '90s track aesthetics, the Air Max 95 mixes unbelievable comfort with fast-paced style. The wavy side panels add natural flow to any outfit while visible cushioning in the heel and forefoot delivers performance comfort.

Benefits

  • The upper combines real and synthetic leather with airy textiles for a layered look built to last.
  • The visible Max Air cushioning provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Flex grooves in the midsole/outsole let you move freely.
  • Inspired by the human anatomy, the midsole/outsole represent the spine, upper panels are the muscles and the laces are the shoe's ribs.

Product Details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Not intended for use as personal protective equipment (PPE)
  • Colour Shown: White/White/Pure Platinum/White
  • Style: HM8755-100

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (80)

4.6 stars

  • Ivanabd280529b8ff4a658d349c00fefa1466

    Regalo per 18 anni apprezzato, il prodotto corrisponde alla foto, misura bene ordine online arrivato con i tempi previsti

  • Jason202131435

    Incroyable cette paire de chaussures je recommande

  • Size up

    Jerome3d34569e87074e059622957bf046c816

    I purchased an 11 1/2 a year ago and it actually was hurting my feet so I wind up moving to a 12 and they are so comfortable

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's Shoes

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble

€ 189,99

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