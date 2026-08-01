triangle, start, resume, beginVideo
 
image 1 of 10
Highly Rated
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's Shoes - Black/Pure Platinum/Wolf Grey/White

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble

Men's Shoes

€ 189,99
Black/Pure Platinum/Wolf Grey/White
Smoke Grey/Anthracite/Black/Racer Blue
White/Black/Reflect Silver/Royal Blue
Black/Action Green/Anthracite/Photo Blue
Black/Metallic Silver/Cool Grey/White
Black/Anthracite/Dark Smoke Grey/Black
Select SizeSize Guide

The Air Max 95 originally takes inspiration from the human anatomy and '90s athletics aesthetics, leading to its distinctive wavy design. This version pairs mixed materials and visible cushioning for a layered look with unbelievable comfort.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Pure Platinum/Wolf Grey/White
  • Style: IV5767-003

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble

€ 189,99

The Air Max 95 originally takes inspiration from the human anatomy and '90s athletics aesthetics, leading to its distinctive wavy design. This version pairs mixed materials and visible cushioning for a layered look with unbelievable comfort.

Benefits

  • Inspired by the human anatomy, the midsole/outsole represent the spine, upper panels are the muscles and the laces are the shoe's ribs.
  • Genuine and synthetic leather with textile upper create a layered look built to last.
  • The visible Max Air cushioning provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Flex grooves in the midsole/outsole let you move freely.

Product Details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: Black/Pure Platinum/Wolf Grey/White
  • Style: IV5767-003

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (19)

4.8 stars

  • Crisan358224612

    Bought it for my son. Fits nice. He boasts its really comfortable.

  • Ottime

    Rudi375829912

    Ottime, comode e sopratutto non si suda indossandole. Ottime anche con abbigliamento chesual. Sono bellissime davvero. TOP.

  • Perfectas

    jhalarc

    Eran un regalo y le encantaron a mi hijo

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's Shoes

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble

€ 189,99

Complete the look

Item 3 of 5