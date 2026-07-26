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Highly Rated
Air Max 90 LTR Men's Shoes - Black/Black/Black

Air Max 90 LTR

Men's Shoes

€ 149,99
Black/Black/Black
White/White/White
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The Nike Air Max 90 LTR stays true to its OG running roots with its iconic Waffle outsole, stitched smooth-leather overlays and classic, colour-accented TPU plates. The monochromatic upper provides versatile styling options while Max Air cushioning adds comfort to your step.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black
  • Style: CZ5594-001

Air Max 90 LTR

€ 149,99

CELEBRATE BIG AIR.

The Nike Air Max 90 LTR stays true to its OG running roots with its iconic Waffle outsole, stitched smooth-leather overlays and classic, colour-accented TPU plates. The monochromatic upper provides versatile styling options while Max Air cushioning adds comfort to your step.

Benefits

  • Originally designed for running, the Max Air unit in the heel adds unbelievable cushioning.
  • The low-top design combines with a padded collar for a sleek look that feels soft and comfortable.
  • The rubber Waffle outsole adds a heritage look, traction and durability.
  • Stitched leather overlays and TPU accents add durability, comfort and the iconic '90s look you're after.

Product details

  • Foam midsole offers durable cushioning
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black
  • Style: CZ5594-001

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (260)

4.6 stars

  • jennifer529425219

    Très satisfait de ces chaussures Nike air Max 90 blanche . Le rendu est top et confortable

  • Top

    ALFONSS814109966

    Ik heb reeds enkele jaren deze schoen telkens besteld,en voel mij er zeer goed bij.

  • Nike Air Max 90

    Kruno862054152

    Tolle Abwicklung und schnelle Lieferung und toller Schuh.

Air Max 90 LTR Men's Shoes

Air Max 90 LTR

€ 149,99

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