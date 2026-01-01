Air Jordan
Toddler 2-Piece Tricot Set
Made from poly tricot knit fabric that feels smooth on the outside and soft on the inside, this two-piece tracksuit has a simple yet sleek style inspired by the vintage warm-up suit. The jacket is a classic silhouette with a full-zip closure for easy layering over any Jordan tank top or tee. The matching tracksuit bottoms have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit and the tapered legs have ribbed cuffs for a cosy, secure feel little ones can play freely in.
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: DO2937-010
Air Jordan
Made from poly tricot knit fabric that feels smooth on the outside and soft on the inside, this two-piece tracksuit has a simple yet sleek style inspired by the vintage warm-up suit. The jacket is a classic silhouette with a full-zip closure for easy layering over any Jordan tank top or tee. The matching tracksuit bottoms have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit and the tapered legs have ribbed cuffs for a cosy, secure feel little ones can play freely in.
Product Details
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: DO2937-010
Size & Fit
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan