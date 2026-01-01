Air Jordan OG
Women's Shoes
Designed for women basketball players and inspired by the legacy of MJ, the Air Jordan OG is ready for its debut. It features durable materials, a sculpted midsole and a distinct segmented traction pattern—plus the lightweight Air cushioning you know and love.
- Colour Shown: Light Khaki/Neutral Olive/Sail/Metallic Gold
- Style: IR2010-229
Air Jordan OG
Designed for women basketball players and inspired by the legacy of MJ, the Air Jordan OG is ready for its debut. It features durable materials, a sculpted midsole and a distinct segmented traction pattern—plus the lightweight Air cushioning you know and love.
Benefits
Air Zoom cushioning helps provide a quick-off-the-ground sensation.
Product details
- Leather upper
- Foam midsole
- Rubber outsole
- Mid-top collar
- Colour Shown: Light Khaki/Neutral Olive/Sail/Metallic Gold
- Style: IR2010-229
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan OG