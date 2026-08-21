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Air Jordan 85
Men's Graphic T-Shirt
€ 39,99
Rep the GOAT with this bold graphic tee, made from comfy cotton for durable, everyday wear.
- Colour Shown: Varsity Maize/Lucky Green
- Style: II5387-741
Air Jordan 85
€ 39,99
Rep the GOAT with this bold graphic tee, made from comfy cotton for durable, everyday wear.
Product Details
- 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Varsity Maize/Lucky Green
- Style: II5387-741
Size & Fit
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 85
€ 39,99