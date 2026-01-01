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Air Jordan 4 RM Older Kids' Shoes - Black/Sail/Team Gold/Metallic Gold

Air Jordan 4 RM

Older Kids' Shoes

30% off
Select SizeSize Guide

When you play all day, you need shoes that can keep up. Made for life on the go, these reimagine the best of the AJ4 with a focus on comfort and durability. Max Air helps cushion every step. Plus, parts of the upper were blended into a strong, flexible cage that wraps the shoe to add some toughness to your everyday play.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Sail/Team Gold/Metallic Gold
  • Style: IM6033-010

Air Jordan 4 RM

30% off

When you play all day, you need shoes that can keep up. Made for life on the go, these reimagine the best of the AJ4 with a focus on comfort and durability. Max Air helps cushion every step. Plus, parts of the upper were blended into a strong, flexible cage that wraps the shoe to add some toughness to your everyday play.

Benefits

  • Genuine and synthetic leather upper helps provide durability and structure.
  • Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
  • Rubber outsole helps provide durable traction.

Product Details

  • Classic laces
  • Nike Air logo on heel
  • Jumpman on tongue and sole
  • Colour Shown: Black/Sail/Team Gold/Metallic Gold
  • Style: IM6033-010

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 4 RM Older Kids' Shoes

    Air Jordan 4 RM

    30% off

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