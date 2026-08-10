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Highly Rated
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic' Men's Shoes - Off-White/Anthracite/Fire Pink

Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic'

Men's Shoes

€ 209,99
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This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Like your favourite comic-book superheroes, the AJ4 still reigns supreme. This edition pulls inspiration from comic-book culture, lending an action-packed update to the iconic silhouette. Think of it as a variant cover to a key issue—vibrant multi-colour and University Red accents pop against the Off-White premium leather upper. Visible Nike Air cushioning softens every step of your main character journey. And that Nike Air heel logo? It's never been done before. This page-turner keeps the story going with twists and turns around every corner.


  • Colour Shown: Off-White/Anthracite/Fire Pink
  • Style: JA1135-100

Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic'

€ 209,99

Like your favourite comic-book superheroes, the AJ4 still reigns supreme. This edition pulls inspiration from comic-book culture, lending an action-packed update to the iconic silhouette. Think of it as a variant cover to a key issue—vibrant multi-colour and University Red accents pop against the Off-White premium leather upper. Visible Nike Air cushioning softens every step of your main character journey. And that Nike Air heel logo? It's never been done before. This page-turner keeps the story going with twists and turns around every corner.

Benefits

  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.

Product Details

  • Leather and synthetic leather upper
  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: Off-White/Anthracite/Fire Pink
  • Style: JA1135-100

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (12)

5 stars

  • Best shoes ever

    Cathy522490094

    My grandson absolutely loved this shoe, as nana, I spoiled him. They are a bit pricey but he wanted this shoe for back to school!! As a big 8th grader this year we got them and I’m the best nana ever!!!

  • AReal22

    Love them‼️ But has anyone pulled the flight off of the tongue to reveal the dunk sticker like in the box?? I'm definitely gonna pull mine off, you can see it just underneath the flight 😉

  • Amazing

    DeshaR461696600

    They are amazing. Totally different from.any other Jordan 4s

Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic' Men's Shoes

Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic'

€ 209,99

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