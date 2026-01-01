Air Jordan 11 "Quai 54"
Men's Shoes
In 2003, Jordan partnered with one of the most famous streetball tournaments in the world: Paris' Quai 54. Every season, a new lifestyle line is developed, blending the cool of streetball with the legendary status of the Jordan Brand. This take on the AJ11 upholds that legacy, showcasing a special mudguard with the iconic elephant print and mesh panels, as well as a new knit pattern on the upper.
- Colour Shown: Gunsmoke/Multi-Colour
- Style: IR2368-001
Air Jordan 11 "Quai 54"
In 2003, Jordan partnered with one of the most famous streetball tournaments in the world: Paris' Quai 54. Every season, a new lifestyle line is developed, blending the cool of streetball with the legendary status of the Jordan Brand. This take on the AJ11 upholds that legacy, showcasing a special mudguard with the iconic elephant print and mesh panels, as well as a new knit pattern on the upper.
Benefits
- Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
- Contoured mudguard wraps the entire shoe, providing durability with sleek distinction.
- Rubber outsole provides durable traction.
Product Details
- Leather upper
- Foam midsole
- Low-cut collar
- Classic laces
- Colour Shown: Gunsmoke/Multi-Colour
- Style: IR2368-001
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 11 "Quai 54"