Air Jordan 11 "Quai 54" Men's Shoes

In 2003, Jordan partnered with one of the most famous streetball tournaments in the world: Paris' Quai 54. Every season, a new lifestyle line is developed, blending the cool of streetball with the legendary status of the Jordan Brand. This take on the AJ11 upholds that legacy, showcasing a special mudguard with the iconic elephant print and mesh panels, as well as a new knit pattern on the upper.

Colour Shown: Gunsmoke/Multi-Colour

Style: IR2368-001