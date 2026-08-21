Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low Men's Shoe

Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low

€ 124,99

SUMMER LUXE.

The Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low looks to the future of flight with comfort in mind.The soft leather toe cap and mudguard and webbing lace loops replicate distinct features from the original AJ11.Soft, smooth Cushlon foam and Zoom Air cushioning make every step comfortable.

Lightweight, Soft and Springy

Cushlon foam is soft and smooth through every step.Zoom Air cushioning adds lightweight responsiveness to the mix.

Premium Leather

Soft leather covers the toe area and extends back through the midfoot along the shoe's outer side.It has perforations for breathability.

Secure Fit

Fabric wraps up and over the top of the foot for a secure, contoured fit.