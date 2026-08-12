Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Flight Club Men's Shoes

If you wanted to fly like MJ, you had to join the club. The Air Jordan Flight Club. This AJ1 honours the heritage and nostalgia of the popular mail-in membership programme from the '80s and '90s. A black woven textile upper features white and University Red accents with reflective design details, bringing all the classic Jumpman DNA. Complete with all the iconic elements—these are your ultimate fan club flex.

Colour Shown: Black/Sail/Gum Medium Brown/University Red

Style: II9811-001