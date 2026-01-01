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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoe - Barely Orange/Pale Ivory/Smokey Mauve/Dark Pony

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Women's Shoe

€ 139,99
Select SizeSize Guide

Give your look an edge in the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE. Made with premium leather throughout, it features an updated color scheme, making a fresh play on the all-time favorite.


  • Colour Shown: Barely Orange/Pale Ivory/Smokey Mauve/Dark Pony
  • Style: DO7440-821

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

€ 139,99

FRESH COLORS FOR A FAVE.

Give your look an edge in the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE. Made with premium leather throughout, it features an updated color scheme, making a fresh play on the all-time favorite.

Benefits

  • Full-grain leather in the upper provide classic style and durability.
  • Encapsulated Air unit in the heel provides lightweight cushioning.

Product Details

  • Wings logo embossed on side
  • Stitched Swoosh logo
  • Rubber traction
  • Foam midsole
  • Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
  • Colour Shown: Barely Orange/Pale Ivory/Smokey Mauve/Dark Pony
  • Style: DO7440-821

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoe

    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

    € 139,99

    Complete the look