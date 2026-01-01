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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 114,99
This iteration of the AJ1 reimagines Mike's first signature model with fresh details. Premium materials, soft cushioning and a padded ankle collar offer total support and celebrate the shoe that started it all.
- Colour Shown: Phantom/Gum Dark Brown/Infrared 23/Sail
- Style: IO2063-001
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
€ 114,99
This iteration of the AJ1 reimagines Mike's first signature model with fresh details. Premium materials, soft cushioning and a padded ankle collar offer total support and celebrate the shoe that started it all.
Benefits
- Smooth full-grain leather provides durability.
- Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
Product Details
- Foam midsole
- Rubber outsole
- Colour Shown: Phantom/Gum Dark Brown/Infrared 23/Sail
- Style: IO2063-001
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
€ 114,99