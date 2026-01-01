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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 114,99
Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Tough Red
- Style: IX3528-010
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
€ 114,99
Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.
Benefits
- Genuine leather and textile upper offers a supportive feel.
- Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
- Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.
Product Details
- Mid-cut collar
- Wings logo on the collar
- Jumpman on the tongue
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Tough Red
- Style: IX3528-010
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
€ 114,99