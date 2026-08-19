Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes

Great trainers
Steven595761330
They look good, well made and true to size. GREAT!
The Air Jordan 1 Mid brings full-court style and premium comfort to an iconic look. Its Air-Sole unit cushions play on the hardwood, while the padded collar gives you a supportive feel.
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
The Air Jordan 1 Mid brings full-court style and premium comfort to an iconic look. Its Air-Sole unit cushions play on the hardwood, while the padded collar gives you a supportive feel.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Great trainers
Steven595761330
They look good, well made and true to size. GREAT!
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE