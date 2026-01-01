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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes - Black/Black/Tough Red

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Men's Shoes

€ 149,99
Select SizeSize Guide

Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Tough Red
  • Style: IX3527-010

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

€ 149,99

Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.

Benefits

  • Genuine leather and textile upper offers a supportive feel.
  • Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.

Product Details

  • Mid-cut collar
  • Wings logo on the collar
  • Jumpman on the tongue
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Tough Red
  • Style: IX3527-010

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

    € 149,99

    Complete the look