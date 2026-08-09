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Highly Rated
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Edge Women's Shoes - Pale Ivory/Black/Muslin/Racer Pink

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Edge

Women's Shoes

€ 149,99
Select SizeSize Guide

Switch up your style with these colour-blocked AJ1 mids. Highlighter-bright accents make them stand out—heads will swivel to stare at the style you wear. Soft leather breaks in easily and classic Nike Air cushioning keeps you feeling lifted.


  • Colour Shown: Pale Ivory/Black/Muslin/Racer Pink
  • Style: IB7007-107

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Edge

€ 149,99

Switch up your style with these colour-blocked AJ1 mids. Highlighter-bright accents make them stand out—heads will swivel to stare at the style you wear. Soft leather breaks in easily and classic Nike Air cushioning keeps you feeling lifted.

Benefits

  • Leather in the upper offers durability and structure.
  • Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.

Product Details

  • Wings logo on the collar
  • Jumpman on the tongue
  • Colour Shown: Pale Ivory/Black/Muslin/Racer Pink
  • Style: IB7007-107

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (18)

4.3 stars

  • Statement Piece

    yorubar117750092

    By far my favorite pair of Air Jordan’s. Immediately out the box the colors are vibrant and fun. A true statement piece to any wardrobe!!

  • Nice looking shoe.

    MMerc

    Nice sneaker. Love the laces and the mid top. Great color combo. Comfortable.

  • EXPOSED FOAM

    DaisyM329365840

    The shoes are pretty, the exposed foam at the top makes no sense. I have to return them for that reason.

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Edge Women's Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Edge

€ 149,99

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