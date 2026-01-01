 
image 1 of 9
Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes - Obsidian/White/Grey Fog/Obsidian

Air Jordan 1 Mid

Older Kids' Shoes

€ 109,99
Select SizeSize Guide

Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.


  • Colour Shown: Obsidian/White/Grey Fog/Obsidian
  • Style: IV6050-451

Air Jordan 1 Mid

€ 109,99

Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.

Benefits

  • Leather, synthetic leather and textile upper for a supportive feel.
  • Foam midsole and Nike Air cushioning provide lightweight comfort.
  • Rubber outsole with pivot circle gives you durable traction.

Product Details

  • Classic laces
  • Colour Shown: Obsidian/White/Grey Fog/Obsidian
  • Style: IV6050-451

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (0)

No reviews

Have your say. Be the first to review the Air Jordan 1 Mid.

    Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Mid

    € 109,99

    Complete the look