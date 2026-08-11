Air Jordan 1 Low SE Quai 54 Men's Shoes

Trop brillantes pr. Rapport ax photos
RiadhK870795794
Trop brillantes par rapport aux photos du site Nike. Mais belle chaussure.
This take on the AJ1 Low gets back to Quai 54 basics: streetball, Paris and Jordan. Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, it sets you up for lasting comfort with premium materials and an Air unit in the heel. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Quai 54
This take on the AJ1 Low gets back to Quai 54 basics: streetball, Paris and Jordan. Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, it sets you up for lasting comfort with premium materials and an Air unit in the heel. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
3 stars
Trop brillantes pr. Rapport ax photos
RiadhK870795794
Trop brillantes par rapport aux photos du site Nike. Mais belle chaussure.
Oui mais …
devotee
Un peu trop « brillantes » mais jolies
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Quai 54