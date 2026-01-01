 
image 1 of 9
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes - Pure Platinum/Summit White/Black/Chile Red

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Older Kids' Shoes

20% off
Pure Platinum/Summit White/Black/Chile Red
Black/Iron Grey/White/Iced Carmine
Select SizeSize Guide

Always in, always fresh. The Air Jordan 1 Low SE gives you a piece of Jordan history and heritage that's comfortable all day. Plus, a special label on the tongue lets you commemorate your own history. Choose your colours, then step out in the iconic profile that's built with a high-end mix of materials and encapsulated Air in the heel.


  • Colour Shown: Pure Platinum/Summit White/Black/Chile Red
  • Style: II1257-002

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

20% off

Always in, always fresh. The Air Jordan 1 Low SE gives you a piece of Jordan history and heritage that's comfortable all day. Plus, a special label on the tongue lets you commemorate your own history. Choose your colours, then step out in the iconic profile that's built with a high-end mix of materials and encapsulated Air in the heel.

Benefits

  • Leather in the upper offers durability and structure.
  • Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.

Product Details

  • Low-cut collar
  • Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
  • Colour Shown: Pure Platinum/Summit White/Black/Chile Red
  • Style: II1257-002

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (0)

No reviews

Have your say. Be the first to review the Air Jordan 1 Low SE.

    Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Low SE

    20% off

    Complete the look