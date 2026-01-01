 
image 1 of 9
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes - Black/Sail

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8

Men's Shoes

€ 129,99
Black/Sail
Vast Grey/Sail
Design your own Nike By You product
Select SizeSize Guide

Comfortable, durable and timeless – it's number one for a reason. The classic '80s construction pairs durable leather with bold details for style that tracks whether you're on court or on the go.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Sail
  • Style: IU7592-001

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8

€ 129,99

Comfortable, durable and timeless – it's number one for a reason. The classic '80s construction pairs durable leather with bold details for style that tracks whether you're on court or on the go.

Benefits

  • Genuine and synthetic leather upper with perforated toe box is breathable and comfortable.
  • Nike Air unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • A rubber outsole with classic pivot circles delivers traction and durability.

Product Details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: Black/Sail
  • Style: IU7592-001

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (0)

No reviews

Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8.

    Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes

    Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8

    € 129,99

    Complete the look

    Item 3 of 12