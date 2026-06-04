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Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes - Black/Black/White

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8

Men's Shoes

30% off
Black/Black/White
White/White/Black
Wolf Grey/Wolf Grey/Dark Smoke Grey
Geyser Grey/White/Black
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Comfortable, durable and timeless – it's number one for a reason. The classic '80s construction pairs with bold details for style that tracks whether you're on court or on the go.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: IR0952-001

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8

30% off

Comfortable, durable and timeless – it's number one for a reason. The classic '80s construction pairs with bold details for style that tracks whether you're on court or on the go.

Benefits

  • Nike Air unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • The rubber outsole with heritage hoops pivot circles delivers traction and durability.

Product Details

  • Padded collar
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: IR0952-001

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (3)

5 stars

  • Maxence70a77eb5df5c4284b93e6edb7dd937c0

    Conforme à mes attentes. Heureux de mon achat

  • Sehr bequem und stylisch

    Hamsa298937246

    Sehr bequeme Schuhe mit guter Qualität. Sie passen perfekt und sehen super aus. Ich bin sehr zufrieden mit dem Kauf.

  • Gut

    Selim825934850

    es gab’s paar Probleme mit der Versendung aber ich bin am Ende des Tages doch froh das ich bei Nike meine Schuhe bestellt habe.

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8

30% off

Complete the look

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