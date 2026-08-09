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Nike Air Force 1 '07 Edge Men's Shoes - White/Metallic Silver/White

Nike Air Force 1 '07 Edge

Men's Shoes

€ 129,99
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Edge Men's Shoes - White/Metallic Silver/White
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Comfortable, durable and timeless – it's number one for a reason. This Air Force 1 gives your look an extra edge by pairing crisp leather with a starry appliqué and silver deubré.


  • Colour Shown: White/Metallic Silver/White
  • Style: IM5750-100

Nike Air Force 1 '07 Edge

€ 129,99

Comfortable, durable and timeless – it's number one for a reason. This Air Force 1 gives your look an extra edge by pairing crisp leather with a starry appliqué and silver deubré.

Benefits

  • The leather upper, featuring a perforated toe box, is both breathable and comfortable.
  • Nike Air unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • A rubber outsole with classic pivot circles delivers traction and durability.

Product Details

  • Foam midsole
  • Padded collar
  • Metallic silver dubraé
  • Colour Shown: White/Metallic Silver/White
  • Style: IM5750-100

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (3)

5 stars

  • Will always be a go to classic in all white.

    AhmedH321107780

    Great sneaker! I sized down and they fit perfectly!

  • A Cool Twist on a Classic

    DagA299837031

    Virkelig flotte og behagelige sneakers med et cool design, uden at det bliver for meget. Helt perfekte!

  • Chris254503625

    You just gotta love these shoes.

Nike Air Force 1 '07 Edge Men's Shoes

Nike Air Force 1 '07 Edge

€ 129,99

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