Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top

fattyrunner85
I usually use L in all my tops so of course i bought this is L but its soooo small Im so sad because I bought it at an outlet....and I think its so cute
Recycled Materials
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Designed with a prize in mind, this race-ready top helps keep you dry and comfortable as you cross the finish line. It's sweat wicking, breathable and elevated with a print inspired by the dazzling gleam of a diamond trophy.
Nike AeroSwift
Designed with a prize in mind, this race-ready top helps keep you dry and comfortable as you cross the finish line. It's sweat wicking, breathable and elevated with a print inspired by the dazzling gleam of a diamond trophy.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
1 star
fattyrunner85
I usually use L in all my tops so of course i bought this is L but its soooo small Im so sad because I bought it at an outlet....and I think its so cute
Nike AeroSwift