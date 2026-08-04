Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts

Très beau short
sonia421676219
Magnifique mais taille petit , j’ai hâte de recevoir la taille au dessus
Recycled Materials
Leave your competition in the dust. Designed for speed, these lightweight AeroSwift Shorts are made with cool, sweat-wicking fabric and designed with breathability zones. We updated the hem vents to give you more coverage while still offering freedom in your longest stride.
Nike AeroSwift
Leave your competition in the dust. Designed for speed, these lightweight AeroSwift Shorts are made with cool, sweat-wicking fabric and designed with breathability zones. We updated the hem vents to give you more coverage while still offering freedom in your longest stride.
Nike Dri-FIT ADV levels up our sweat-wicking technology with advanced cooling and zones of breathability to help you stay dry and comfortable. Perforated sections and mesh at the waistband add breathability.
Two drop-in pockets store small items like earbuds or nutrition pouches while the zip back pocket fits most phones.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Très beau short
sonia421676219
Magnifique mais taille petit , j’ai hâte de recevoir la taille au dessus
Nike AeroSwift