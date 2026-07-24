Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest

A go to singlet
AntronH658628692
Had to size up like a mug. Usually go with large, but had to go with XL. Feels silky smooth and will def have people noticing.
Recycled Materials
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
Built for speed, this race-ready top uses our advanced Dri-FIT technology to help keep you cool and focused across the finish line. Lightweight, sweat-wicking fabric has strategically placed perforations for optimal breathability and cooling where you need it most.
Nike AeroSwift
Built for speed, this race-ready top uses our advanced Dri-FIT technology to help keep you cool and focused across the finish line. Lightweight, sweat-wicking fabric has strategically placed perforations for optimal breathability and cooling where you need it most.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
5 stars
A go to singlet
AntronH658628692
Had to size up like a mug. Usually go with large, but had to go with XL. Feels silky smooth and will def have people noticing.
Nike AeroSwift