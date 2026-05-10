Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest

Grösse stimmt nicht
IvanK416893875
Größe stimmt überhaupt nicht. Die Farbe auf dem Foto ist eher weiß
Recycled Materials
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
Designed for racing, this breathable singlet features our advanced sweat-wicking tech to help you stay dry and comfortable. Its smooth fabric has perforations to offer plenty of airflow as you push through your final stride.
Nike AeroSwift
Designed for racing, this breathable singlet features our advanced sweat-wicking tech to help you stay dry and comfortable. Its smooth fabric has perforations to offer plenty of airflow as you push through your final stride.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
2 stars
Grösse stimmt nicht
IvanK416893875
Größe stimmt überhaupt nicht. Die Farbe auf dem Foto ist eher weiß
Nike AeroSwift