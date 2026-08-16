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Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top - Mink Brown/Summit White

Nike ACG

Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top

€ 34,99
Mink Brown/Summit White
Black/Summit White
Summit White/Black
Select SizeSize Guide

Made for the outdoors, this tee has sweat-wicking tech for all-day comfort. Heavyweight fabric and a loose fit feel structured and durable.


  • Colour Shown: Mink Brown/Summit White
  • Style: II7283-214

Nike ACG

€ 34,99

Made for the outdoors, this tee has sweat-wicking tech for all-day comfort. Heavyweight fabric and a loose fit feel structured and durable.

Product Details

  • 63% polyester/37% cotton
  • Embroidered ACG logo
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Mink Brown/Summit White
  • Style: II7283-214

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Love the quality of Nike

    samanthap280650319

    Great quality , I look forward to wearing it. All nike clothes and trainers are fab.

Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top

Nike ACG

€ 34,99

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