Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 7/8 Trail Running Leggings

Nike ACG

€ 94,99

Rumour has it you need pockets for your trail runs—will eight suffice? Ranging in size, shape and zip-ability, these pockets free you up so you can focus on the terrain. A drawstring at the waistband lets you dial in your fit and the breathable fabric helps keep you comfortable as you clock up the miles.

Stay Dry

Smooth and stretchy fabric has Nike Dri-FIT technology that moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.

Stay Prepared

Storage options include two mesh drop-in side pockets and one back zip pocket that's roomy enough to fit most phones. Plus, five mesh waistband pockets let you store trail essentials like energy gels and lip balm.