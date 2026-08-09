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Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 10cm (approx) Trail Running Shorts - Ironstone/Cave Stone/Volt Ice/Summit White

Recycled Materials

Nike ACG

Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 10cm (approx) Trail Running Shorts

€ 69,99
Ironstone/Cave Stone/Volt Ice/Summit White
Black/Summit White
Select SizeSize Guide

This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres

Rumour has it you need pockets for your trail runs—will eight be enough? Ranging in size, shape and zip-ability, these pockets free you up so you can focus on the terrain. Sweat-wicking fabric helps keep you feeling comfortable as you clock up the miles.


  • Colour Shown: Ironstone/Cave Stone/Volt Ice/Summit White
  • Style: IO9643-004

Nike ACG

€ 69,99

Rumour has it you need pockets for your trail runs—will eight be enough? Ranging in size, shape and zip-ability, these pockets free you up so you can focus on the terrain. Sweat-wicking fabric helps keep you feeling comfortable as you clock up the miles.

Stay Dry

Smooth and stretchy fabric has Nike Dri-FIT technology that moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.

Stay Prepared

Storage options include two mesh drop-in side pockets and one back zip pocket that's roomy enough to fit most phones. Plus, five mesh waistband pockets let you store trail essentials like energy gels and lip balm. Elastic loops on the back can hold your trekking poles or your top layer.

Product Details

  • Body/Gusset lining: 75% polyester/25% elastane. Mesh: 81% nylon/19% elastane.
  • Drawcord on the waist
  • Tight fit
  • Reflective ACG and Swoosh logos
  • Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Ironstone/Cave Stone/Volt Ice/Summit White
  • Style: IO9643-004

Size & Fit

    • Tight fit: snug and form-fitting
    • Medium support: feels like a snug hold to keep everything in place
    • Mid Rise: sits just below your natural waist (smallest part of your torso)
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (9)

2.4 stars

  • Shorts don’t stay put on my thighs

    KylieJ983766896

    I am pretty disappointed in these shorts. I love all of the pockets but they ride up a ton and I find myself constantly adjusting them. If you have a short torso like me they’ll likely be VERY high rise.

  • Go up a size they are perfect.

    zuleikaf197283092

    My favorite do anything short. I dont like leggings. I live in a town in CA where everyone is in them. I get too hot in them. I also do want to carry a purse. I can put anything I need in these shorts. In the morning its cold and I leave the house with my running jacket and just strap it in behind me when I'm done with it. I bought one in each color. The trick is to go up a size. They are tight on the thigh by design. Even when I size up they hold fast to the upper thigh which is great for my lifting class. I'm not pulling the inner thigh down like the nike pro shorts. The waist is loose but again I like that. I can just tie it with the lace.

  • Do not buy. Worst Nike shorts I’ve ever had

    JuliM157884255

    Absolutely embarrassing! The brown ones look like I peed my pants within the first kilometer! I was mortified my whole run because I run a pretty busy trail after work. When I started running up hill, the backs of the shorts rode up, then when you hit level ground, the front rolls up. The mesh side pockets are both stretched out only from my collapsible Norman bottle and my phone from the other. (The pockets were the main reason I got them.) My key fob on a keychain was clanking the whole run and I felt like my gel was going to fall out of the other one. The very top fits to size, but is loose through the abdomen and hips in a weird way. These are so bad, absolutely do not buy the brown ones if you intend to sweat at all in them. I’ve never been so excited and completely let down by a Nike purchase like this, much less ACG.

Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 10cm (approx) Trail Running Shorts

Nike ACG

€ 69,99

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