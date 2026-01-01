ACG Wolf Grid Men's Therma-FIT 1/2-Zip Hiking Top

When temps drop and your hiking gear is soaked with sweat, you're forced to make a tough call – keep going or turn back. The ACG Wolf Grid top is designed to keep you out there. The breathable grid-back fleece adapts to changing conditions. It wicks away moisture and stores your body heat to help you stay warmer with less, so you can experience more.

Colour Shown: Black/Summit White

Style: IM4233-010