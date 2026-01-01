Recycled Materials
ACG Trailwind
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Shorts
At first glance these streamlined shorts might look simple. At second glance you'll see they've got eight pockets and stretchy woven fabric that feels cool and breathable all the miles long.
- Colour Shown: Light Army/White
- Style: IU8158-320
ACG Trailwind
At first glance these streamlined shorts might look simple. At second glance you'll see they've got eight pockets and stretchy woven fabric that feels cool and breathable all the miles long.
Advanced tech
Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable.
Pockets Galore
Six drop-in pockets on the waistband and two on the brief liner. That means you've got plenty of storage for gels, salt tablets and other small trail essentials.
Fine-Tuned Fit
Elastic waistband and drawcord let you adjust your fit to your preference. Side vents help with unrestricted movement.
Product details
- Body: 100% polyester Waistband: 78% polyester/22% elastane. Mesh: 82% polyester/18% elastane. Lining: 92% polyester/8% elastane.
- Elastic hem on brief lining
- Elastic waistband with internal drawcord
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Light Army/White
- Style: IU8158-320
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′8″ (173cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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ACG Trailwind