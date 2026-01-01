Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Solar Chase'
Women's Dri-FIT Trail Running Tank Top
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
Designed for hot days and long trail runs, this tank has minimal seams to help reduce chafing. The lightweight and stretchy fabric feels smooth and dries quickly to help keep you comfortable in the scorching heat.
- Colour Shown: Mean Green/Summit White
- Style: IF1511-307
Nike ACG 'Solar Chase'
Designed for hot days and long trail runs, this tank has minimal seams to help reduce chafing. The lightweight and stretchy fabric feels smooth and dries quickly to help keep you comfortable in the scorching heat.
Inspired by the Dolomite Mountains
The print on this top was inspired by our trip to the Dolomite mountains in northeastern Italy. From meadows to caves, we were awed by the beauty and spooked by the stories of mythical creatures.
Sweat-wicking technology
Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
Product Details
- Reflective ACG and Swoosh logos
- Not intended for use as PPE (personal protective equipment)
- 87% polyester/13% elastane
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Mean Green/Summit White
- Style: IF1511-307
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
- Slim fit: sleek and tailored
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Nike ACG 'Solar Chase'