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ACG Radical AirFlow Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Trail-Running Top - White/Anthracite

Recycled Materials

ACG Radical AirFlow

Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Trail-Running Top

€ 119,99

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This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Radical AirFlow is a wildly ambitious fabric centered on cranking up the A/C. Built to maximise the Radical AirFlow innovation, the short-sleeve, race-ready top is designed to allow more air to flow directly to your skin as you push pace. Worn and tested by elite ACG Trail -Running athletes, Radical AirFlow produced peak results. Your turn to feel the chill.


  • Colour Shown: White/Anthracite
  • Style: IV5366-100

ACG Radical AirFlow

€ 119,99

REVOLUTIONARY INNOVATION FOR ATHLETES IN MOTION.

Radical AirFlow is a wildly ambitious fabric centered on cranking up the A/C. Built to maximise the Radical AirFlow innovation, the short-sleeve, race-ready top is designed to allow more air to flow directly to your skin as you push pace. Worn and tested by elite ACG Trail -Running athletes, Radical AirFlow produced peak results. Your turn to feel the chill.

Radical Innovation

Radical AirFlow features an extremely breathable, open-hole construction to help channel more airflow directly to your skin for rapid sweat evaporation while you move.

Radical Construction

The soft, open-hole knit fabric throughout the garment feels smooth on your skin. Fold-over elastic trim offers reliable comfort and durability.

Radical Comfort

Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.

More Benefits

  • Ultra-breathable, open-hole knit feels soft and smooth on your body.
  • Designed to feel roomy through the shoulders, sleeves and body for less restriction.

Product Details

  • ACG branding on chest
  • Woven jock tag on the left hem
  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: White/Anthracite
  • Style: IV5366-100

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (2)

5 stars

  • Best New Summer Shirt

    Teechw439585460

    Great, breathable shirt. Awesome in the gym and honestly casual wear. I’ve gotten a few compliments/interesting looks while wearing it

  • TTS

    AIRCHOW

    Fits just at/above waist. Your belly button will peek while stretching. Otherwise the holes do their job to keep you cool. Will still feel hot unlike running shirtless but the cooler than without the airflow (obviously).

ACG Radical AirFlow Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Trail-Running Top

ACG Radical AirFlow

€ 119,99

A portable cooling microclimate for very hot trails.

Designed For

Trail Racing

Engineered To

Keep You Cool

Ventilation To

Accelerate Airflow

Features That Perform

  • Very Cool

    Engineered air ducts that accelerate airflow to the skin so it feels like a windstorm strapped to your torso.

  • Race Fit

    Cropped waist for belt accessibility. Fold-over elastic trim offers reliable comfort and durability.

  • Athlete Tested

    From Nike Sports Research Lab climate chambers to podium finishes. 50 elite athletes, 1,000 hours of suffer-festing. Measured against all the what-ifs.

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