Nike ACG Older Kids' Dri-FIT Planet Earth T-Shirt

Explore your corner of Earth and beyond in this standard-fit tee, which features glow-in-the-dark graphics that are perfect for a night out stargazing! It's made of smooth, soft fabric enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT Technology to help you stay cool and dry while you move, and pairs easily with any ACG bottom for a coordinated look designed for adventure.

Colour Shown: Black

Style: IZ7576-010