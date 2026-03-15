Nike ACG 'Magic Hour' Men's Dri-FIT Trail Hoodie

I wish ACG could also make this hoodie in a women’s version. I love the royal pulse/hyper pink colorway and I ordered both the small and xs in hopes it would have unisex cut. Unfortunately as all men’s ACG clothes fit both long in the body and wide in the shoulders/ arms so I have to return it although I love the color. Let’s hope there is a women’s version of this hoodie coming out soon. It’s a pity most ACG clothes are designed for male bodies. Other than that this is a great hoodie. The fabric is more thin compared to the usual ACG therma fit hoodies and looks suitable for spring/summer