ACG LDV Men's Shoes

A great simple ACG
twjaynes
Great ,comfy and simple. Love this shoe, it’s fits perfect and breathes great. I wear them on my walks or when I ride my bike. Roomy in the toe box but still secure. Versatile shoe
Before ACG was ACG, the LDV summited peaks. Initially a long-distance running shoe, the LDV underwent some durability upgrades to get it trail ready. What you get today still rocks the breathable mesh and the grippy Waffle outsoles but lives where it should, with ACG. Long live the Long Distance Vector.
ACG LDV
Before ACG was ACG, the LDV summited peaks. Initially a long-distance running shoe, the LDV underwent some durability upgrades to get it trail ready. What you get today still rocks the breathable mesh and the grippy Waffle outsoles but lives where it should, with ACG. Long live the Long Distance Vector.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
4.6 stars
A great simple ACG
twjaynes
Great ,comfy and simple. Love this shoe, it’s fits perfect and breathes great. I wear them on my walks or when I ride my bike. Roomy in the toe box but still secure. Versatile shoe
Perfecto equilibrio entre una zapatilla técnica y de vestir.
Nacho Saera
Cómodas desde la primera puesta, ligeras, resistentes y con una gran estética.
More, more, more!
grandmastergee
Much love! I own the previous two versions/colorways. Not sure if I’m going to grab these red ones because I lean towards earth tones. Would love to see gray or navy or forest green or tan/brown.
ACG LDV