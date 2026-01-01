Recycled Materials
ACG Lava Flow
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
This product is made with at least 75% recycled fibres
Here's this jacket in a nutshell: Heat-regulating, water-repellent and lightweight. To put it to the test, we took it on a canoeing trip through Big Bend National Park in West Texas. Cold desert nights? Handled. And when you don't need insulated warmth, fold it into the internal pocket for safekeeping.
- Colour Shown: College Grey/Black/Mean Green/Summit White
- Style: II0917-009
ACG Lava Flow
Here's this jacket in a nutshell: Heat-regulating, water-repellent and lightweight. To put it to the test, we took it on a canoeing trip through Big Bend National Park in West Texas. Cold desert nights? Handled. And when you don't need insulated warmth, fold it into the internal pocket for safekeeping.
Product Details
- Embroidered Nike ACG and Nike Swoosh logos
- Two-way water-repellent zip with garage
- Water-repellent zipped hand pocket(s)
- Body: 100% nylon Lining/fill: 100% polyester.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: College Grey/Black/Mean Green/Summit White
- Style: II0917-009
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′11″ (180cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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ACG Lava Flow
Heat-regulating tech and a water-repellent finish help you face biting-cold temps.
Designed for
Everyday adventure
Water protection
Water-repellent
Cold protection
For cold conditions
Wind protection
Wind-resistant
Weight
Approx. 660g (men's medium)
Tech Specs
Technology
Therma-FIT ADV
Fill
PrimaLoft® fill
Sustainability
This product is made from at least 75% recycled nylon fibres