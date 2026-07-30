ACG High Stakes Women's Hiking Trousers

Vandrebukser
Malene9dc720382e6a4988bd720faafc3b143c
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Recycled Materials
To find that secret view, you'll want reliable hiking gear. The ACG High Stakes trousers are designed to flex with you and adapt to Mother Nature. They're lightweight, stretchy and articulated for less restriction while you move. Rain on the horizon? No sweat, a water-repellent finish helps you stay dry, so you can keep chasing the beauty.
ACG High Stakes
To find that secret view, you'll want reliable hiking gear. The ACG High Stakes trousers are designed to flex with you and adapt to Mother Nature. They're lightweight, stretchy and articulated for less restriction while you move. Rain on the horizon? No sweat, a water-repellent finish helps you stay dry, so you can keep chasing the beauty.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Vandrebukser
Malene9dc720382e6a4988bd720faafc3b143c
Lækre vandrebukser, dog til den store side.
ACG High Stakes