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ACG High Stakes Women's Hiking Trousers - Tattoo/Summit White

Recycled Materials

ACG High Stakes

Women's Hiking Trousers

€ 114,99
Select SizeSize Guide

To find that secret view, you'll want reliable hiking gear. The ACG High Stakes trousers are designed to flex with you and adapt to Mother Nature. They're lightweight, stretchy and articulated for less restriction while you move. Rain on the horizon? No sweat, a water-repellent finish helps you stay dry, so you can keep chasing the beauty.


  • Colour Shown: Tattoo/Summit White
  • Style: IR2340-502

ACG High Stakes

€ 114,99

To find that secret view, you'll want reliable hiking gear. The ACG High Stakes trousers are designed to flex with you and adapt to Mother Nature. They're lightweight, stretchy and articulated for less restriction while you move. Rain on the horizon? No sweat, a water-repellent finish helps you stay dry, so you can keep chasing the beauty.

Product Details

  • Hand pockets
  • ACG embroidered logo on left thigh
  • 93% nylon/7% elastane
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • This product provides UVA and UVB protection from the sun only in the areas covered by the garment. To protect exposed areas, the use of good-quality sun cream is recommended.
  • Colour Shown: Tattoo/Summit White
  • Style: IR2340-502

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
    • Full length: falls below the ankle
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Vandrebukser

    Malene9dc720382e6a4988bd720faafc3b143c

    Lækre vandrebukser, dog til den store side.

ACG High Stakes Women's Hiking Trousers

ACG High Stakes

€ 114,99

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