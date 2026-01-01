Recycled Materials
ACG High Stakes
Men's Hiking Trousers
To find that secret view, you'll want reliable hiking gear. The ACG High Stakes trousers are designed to flex with you and adapt to Mother Nature. They're lightweight and stretchy for less restriction while you move. Rain on the horizon? No sweat, a water-repellent finish helps you stay dry, so you can keep chasing the beauty.
- Colour Shown: Mystic Dates/Summit White
- Style: IR2248-658
ACG High Stakes
To find that secret view, you'll want reliable hiking gear. The ACG High Stakes trousers are designed to flex with you and adapt to Mother Nature. They're lightweight and stretchy for less restriction while you move. Rain on the horizon? No sweat, a water-repellent finish helps you stay dry, so you can keep chasing the beauty.
Stretchy Movement
The smooth, woven stretch fabric is lightweight and easy to pack. The side panels are designed to let you bend and flex naturally, so you can charge steep climbs and negotiate descents with less restriction.
Rain-Ready Finish
Your hike doesn't stop when the drizzle starts. The water-repellent finish helps keep you dry in wet weather—so you can keep exploring.
Easy Adjustability
A lightweight drawstring at the waist and bungee adjusters at the ankle let you find the right fit. Thorny alpine flora to avoid? Adjust them tight for a closer fit around your ankle. Undo for an open feel with more airflow up the leg.
Benefits
- Zip side pockets provide secure storage for trail essentials.
- UV-protective fabric helps shield you from the rays.
Product Details
- This product provides UVA and UVB protection from the sun only in the areas covered by the garment. To protect exposed areas, the use of good-quality sun cream is recommended.
- Body: 93% nylon/7% elastane
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Mystic Dates/Summit White
- Style: IR2248-658
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Full length: falls below the ankle
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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ACG High Stakes