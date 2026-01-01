Recycled Materials
ACG Aireez
Men's Long-Sleeve Button-Up Trail-Running Top
Blazing sun, miles to run. We made this top with UV protection and a collar you can pop for extra coverage. The vent in the back helps with airflow and lightweight, stretchy taffeta has sweat-wicking tech to help keep you feeling cool and comfortable. What are you waiting for? The trails won't run themselves.
- Colour Shown: Light Crimson/Summit White
- Style: IM5144-696
ACG Aireez
Blazing sun, miles to run. We made this top with UV protection and a collar you can pop for extra coverage. The vent in the back helps with airflow and lightweight, stretchy taffeta has sweat-wicking tech to help keep you feeling cool and comfortable. What are you waiting for? The trails won't run themselves.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- Press-stud closure on the chest pocket adds secure storage for gels or earbuds.
- Collar buttons down to minimise movement during runs.
Product Details
- Locker loop
- Reflective Design ACG and Nike Swoosh logos
- Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- This product provides UVA and UVB protection from the sun only in the areas covered by the garment. To protect exposed areas, the use of good-quality sun cream is recommended.
- 72% nylon/28% elastane
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Light Crimson/Summit White
- Style: IM5144-696
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′0″ (183cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the ACG Aireez.
ACG Aireez
A lightweight, UV-protective running shirt for shade on the go.
Designed For
Trail Running
Protection
UV Coverage
Material